Canaccord Genuity Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $125.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

PYPL traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $115.95. 7,465,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

