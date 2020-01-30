Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.29.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$123.94 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$107.54 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.44. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

