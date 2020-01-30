Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.443 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:CNI opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

