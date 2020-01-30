Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,192. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.44. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

