Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.61. 6,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $267.63. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

