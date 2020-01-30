Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

Shares of CP traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.57. 14,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,767. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

