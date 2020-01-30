Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $263.82. 757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.52 and a 200-day moving average of $238.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

