Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $294.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.33. 14,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,767. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $267.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

