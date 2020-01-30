Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$293.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$345.75.

TSE:CP traded up C$6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$355.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$337.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$314.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$259.99 and a 52-week high of C$355.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

