Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $359.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

MA stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

