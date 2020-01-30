Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amgen, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.86. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.94. 1,036,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.