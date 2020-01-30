Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 4,925 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

