Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BB opened at $6.34 on Thursday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.