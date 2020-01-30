Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $12.12 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,158,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.