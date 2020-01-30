Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.77 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Raytheon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Raytheon by 17.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,100,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

RTN stock opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

