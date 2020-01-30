Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.47 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 80.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,529 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 705.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

