Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

