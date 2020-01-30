Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,676,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

