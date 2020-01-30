Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 112.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at about $108,043,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VMware by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,416 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in VMware by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 227,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

