Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Truist Financial comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

