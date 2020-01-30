Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.