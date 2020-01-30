Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.12.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $240.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

