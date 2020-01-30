Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,401 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 30.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 53.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

