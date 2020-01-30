Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 739 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 7.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average of $292.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

