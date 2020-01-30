CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter.

NYSE CMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,768. The company has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

