Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPST stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CPST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

