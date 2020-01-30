Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $144.30 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon and OTCBTC. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $144.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022846 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.13 or 0.02612936 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, Gate.io, OKEx, Indodax, Exmo, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

