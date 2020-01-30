Cardinal Health (CAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $4.85-5.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAH opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

