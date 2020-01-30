CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,839.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,041,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,620,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.