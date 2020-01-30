Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSL opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $164.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

