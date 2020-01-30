Carlson Capital Management Sells 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,844.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,812.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.