Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,385. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

