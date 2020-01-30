Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of CRI opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

