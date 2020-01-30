CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGUSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.90.

About CASINO GUICHARD/S

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

