Caspian Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $218,597.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

