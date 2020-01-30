Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

