Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded up 9% against the dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $295,180.00 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

