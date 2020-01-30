Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

