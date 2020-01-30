Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVCO traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,060. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

