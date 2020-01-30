CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. On average, analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBL stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

CBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

