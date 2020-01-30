CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%.

CBTX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBTX has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

