CCL Industries’ (CCL.B) Buy Rating Reiterated at Laurentian Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.04. 296,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.03 and a 52-week high of C$68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.80.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,721,613.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.