CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $37,428.00 and approximately $6,583.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004426 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005539 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,967,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.