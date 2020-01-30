CDW (CDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

