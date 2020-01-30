Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

