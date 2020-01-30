Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.00 EPS.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. 875,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,200. Celanese has a 12-month low of $94.56 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

