Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

