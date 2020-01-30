Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 87,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc. now owns 2,738,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 370,200 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 768,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.