CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 450.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 991,107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of CenterPoint Energy worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

