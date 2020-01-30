Central Pacific Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $793.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

